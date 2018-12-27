

A sea of gazebos and umbrellas filled Arawa Park Racecourse yesterday afternoon, protecting those enjoying the annual family-friendly Interislander Summer Festival.

The day saw hundreds of people punting at the side of the racetrack or relaxing with a picnic.

The event, which travels around the country between December 26 and February 17, tries to bring together all the elements of a classic Kiwi summer by offering games for children, food and sunshine.

Rotorua Racing Club secretary Anne Squire said the racecourse had hosted the Interislander Summer Festival since the event's inception.

Advertisement

"It's a great day because it is two days after Christmas and people have done the family stuff and they just want to blob out in the sun and relax.

Ariana Grant, (left), and Roopa Patel kept sun-smart at yesterday's races. Photo / Ben Fraser

Squire said organisers wanted to offer a fun and affordable event to Rotorua families which was why tickets were $10 per adult.

One punter, Alan Buckley, was set up with table and chairs and cheese and crackers and was lucky enough to win the first race of the day.

He said he did not come to the races often but he had been attracted to the "family-day-out" aspect of the event.

He didn't want to give away his secret on how to pick the winning horse but did say it was all in the name.

"I liked the name of it. It's a good start for the rest of the day."

Hundreds of people filled Arawa Park Racecourse for the annual event. Photo / Ben Fraser

Ella Morrison, 11, was playing giant snakes and ladders at the back of the grandstands with her aunty.

Ella said she had been to the event last year and would love it to happen every weekend in the summer if it had all the extra activities.

"I like watching the horses sometimes.

"I'm also going to spend all my money on cotton candy."

Ella's aunty Michelle Hay said it was an awesome event and a great opportunity to get the children involved.

"It's my first time coming and I have brought all my family who are visiting from Melbourne."

Hay was nervous she would be coerced into taking part in all the activities which included tug-of-war, sack-racing and face painting.

Amelia Branson, (left), Anna Hamilton, Beth Hamilton, and Maya Hamilton enjoying the races. Photo / Ben Fraser

Mobile Chef was one of the food trucks that had been invited to the event.

Co-owner Rose Norton said they were happy to be involved.

"We're going to have a bet in between as well, so we have two reasons to be here."

Ryan Clement, (left), Mike Scanlon and Nick McCashin enjoying the sun. Photo / Ben Fraser

Racing Rotorua spokesman Damien Radesic said the races were a family favourite event.

"It's been great to see so many Rotorua residents out enjoying themselves today, soaking up the sun and all-day entertainment."