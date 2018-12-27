Eastern Bay of Plenty police is investigating a serious assault on Awatapu Drive, Whakatāne that happened about midnight on Christmas Day.

A 16-year-old male suffered moderate stab wounds to his upper body and leg and was taken to Whakatāne Hospital.

"We are grateful to the local community who have provided valuable information that has allowed us to progress this investigation in a positive manner," Detective Sergeant Darren Thomas said.

Anyone who saw or heard anything in relation to the incident is asked to contact Whakatāne police on (07) 308 5255 and ask to speak to a member of the Criminal Investigation Branch, quoting file reference number 181226/5625.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.