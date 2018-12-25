When Snow arrived at the Rotorua pound he probably didn't know his future was about to get a whole lot brighter.

Snow was dumped at the pound on the night of October 24.

He was severely underweight and was fondly nicknamed Skelator by the team at the pound.

He was also covered in kennel sores, lice, and fleas.

Snow when he was dropped off at the pound a few months ago. Photo / Supplied

While it was clear that Snow's life had been rough until this point, his background a mystery, he had managed to retain his soft and gentle nature throughout his ordeal.

He got along well with both humans and other dogs which made him an ideal candidate for rehoming.

But first Snow had to regain his health.

For 42 days Snow was cared for by our pound keeper and Snow's health improved.

He was fed three times a day for the first two weeks and this was then reduced to twice daily.

In 42 days he gained about 10kg and was looking like a completely different dog. Snow was getting his second chance.

Snow was rehomed earlier this month, just in time for Christmas, with a loving family who had recently taken in another dog from the pound.