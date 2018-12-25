Young and old, locals and visitors, all were welcome at today's annual Christmas Day Community Lunch in Rotorua.

About 300 people and 80 volunteers turned out for the annual event run by the Rotorua Association of Christian Churches and held at the Energy Events Centre today.

They enjoyed an afternoon of music, food and celebration.

Among them was Raymond Hohepa who attends Harvest Church and has been to the lunch in previous years.

Hohepa said the day was "lovely".

"You meet a lot of people, and you're helping the not so well off people.

Karen Groot, (left) and daughter Josie Groot helped organise the Christmas Day Community Lunch at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre. Photo / Ben Fraser

"It's about togetherness. It's wonderful the churches involved put on a wonderful day."

Hohepa was standing with Lynlee Taikato who he had just met.

Taikato said she loved the community spirit shown at the event.

"It doesn't matter how much you have got; no one needs to be on their own."

Volunteer co-ordinator Josie Groot said the day wouldn't have been possible without volunteers. Servers, hosts, cooks and entertainers all gave their time freely, she said.

"It brings tears to my eyes.

"The most special part about the day is the community. The volunteers give up time on their own day."

Roughly 80 volunteers helped make the day happen. Among them was Melissa Valenzuela who chose to help out because she was spending Christmas alone.

Roughly 300 people attended the community lunch. Photo / Ben Fraser

"I wanted to do something for the community, to help out and meet some great people.

"I like just seeing people come together ... It doesn't matter what race you are or where you're from; it's the perfect opportunity to come together."

Planning team chairman Dave Moore said there was room for everyone at the Christmas feast.

"We're hosting people that maybe can't afford what most would have as a normal Christmas celebration or people that could be on their own.

"It's a great meal with a good family atmosphere to celebrate Christmas," he said.

"Christmas is special for us; we want to make it special for others too."

Moore said the 300 attendees were mostly locals, but he had also met a family from China.

"People are coming in and just having a big Christmas together. That's what makes it special. There are people from overseas, and we'll make room for them."

He said the organisers appreciated the generosity of volunteers.

Sixty kilograms of potatoes, 35kg of ham, 35kg of pork, 40 chickens, eight pumpkins and six slabs of cheesecake were on the menu.

While the roughly 300 people started trickling in from 11.30am for the midday feast, a lot went on behind the scenes to get food on the tables.

About 10 churches contribute to the day, and the event relies on donations and volunteers every year.

Money and food products were donated to the cause by Bidfood, the Roosevelt Rd Bible Church and others.

On Christmas Eve about 40 volunteers prepared vegetables for the day and set tables.

Volunteers were cooking meat and vegetables and putting finishing touches on desserts from as early as 7am on Christmas Day.