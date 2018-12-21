

Retailer Susan Jory says the lead-up to Christmas this year has been much busier than last.

Portico co-owner Susan Jory said it was true that 40 per cent of Christmas shoppers buy gifts in the 10 days leading up to December 25.

"I was recently reading an article that said a significant number of people leave their shopping until the last minute and I have to say I agree with it," Jory laughed.

Certain things have been busier in Portico this year than they were last - no sooner had items been ordered than she had to turn around and order them again, she said.

"I think the Rotorua CBD is doing really well in terms of offering a good experience to shoppers. On Thursday evening we opened late and offered nibbles, entertainment, prizes and deals in an effort to meet what people have been telling us they would like."

Jory said it was the second time this month Portico had hosted a late night after shoppers said the first was one of the best retail experiences they had had.

"I think people are looking for [Christmas] gifts that are a little unique and also ones that reflect our Kiwi heritage which is why the shops in the CBD are doing well.

"Offering simple things like gift wrapping to make things a little easier is also a nice thing to do."

With only two days left to find those last-minute gifts, Jory believed things would continue to be hectic until the store closed on Christmas Eve.