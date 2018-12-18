Rotorua police are investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at the Lynmore Junction BP on Te Ngae Rd on December 10.



Two men entered the service area of the BP around 2am, one armed with a long-barrelled firearm.

The firearm had a muzzle device which appears similar to a silencer, Detective Leonie Smith of the Rotorua Criminal Investigation Bureau said.

The men demanded tobacco, cigarettes and cash. They then ran out of the shop, heading towards Lynmore School in Isles Rd.

Two men entered the BP at Lynmore Junction, one armed with a long-barrelled firearm. Photo / Supplied

They were then seen to get into a sedan-type car and drive away, Smith said.



The man with the firearm is described as Māori, around six foot tall, with a skinny build, and aged in his 20s.

Advertisement

He was wearing a dark hoodie and had a red bandana covering his nose and mouth.

The second man is also described as Māori with a skinny build and was in his late 20s.

He was wearing a grey hoodie.

Smith said police would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the robbery in the Lynmore Junction/Isles Rd area.



If you can help, please call Rotorua police on (07) 349 9400.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.