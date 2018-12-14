Two people were taken into custody after a vehicle fled the scene in Okere Falls last night.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle about 6.35pm because it had no registration plates on it.

The driver fled into the forestry area behind Lake Rotoma and police lost sight of the vehicle.

Police spokeswoman said police located the vehicle again at 7.20pm in Pongakawa and again attempted to pull over the vehicle.

Advertisement

"This time the vehicle stopped and two were taken into custody. A 21-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop."

The vehicle had been removed from the scene in Pongakawa at 9pm.