Construction of new toilets at Boyes Beach and a new boat ramp and refurbished toilets at Acacia Bay at Lake Ōkareka will start in the new year.

Rotorua Lakes Council has been working with Lake Ōkareka Community Association (LOCA) and Rotorua Lakes Community Board to gain funding to upgrade the popular recreation areas.

In September the project was awarded $453,250 from the Government's Tourism Infrastructure Fund which meant the work could start much earlier than planned.

Lake Ōkareka Community Association chairman Martyn Norrie said the organisation's purpose was to enhance the experience of those living at or visiting the superb location.

"This project is a great example of what can be achieved when council and a local community group work together in making a submission to Government.

Current toilets at Boyes Beach. Photo / Supplied

"Together we can ensure that the facilities at the lake remain modern and fit-for-purpose."

The plans for the upgrade were worked through with LOCA and other key organisations that use the area and Norrie said the new facilities would be convenient for many users.

"The new ablution block [at Boyes Beach] will be positioned centrally in the reserve and will be close to day visitors, campers and the where the waka ama clubs train.

"The boat ramp at Acacia Bay is a busy and much-used facility. The upgrading of the boat ramp and the refurbishment of the ramp and installation of a second jetty will alleviate congestion for boat users as they launch and retrieve their boats during the busy summer season."

A tender process will begin early in 2019 after which a construction date and timeline will be finalised. While the upgrades take place, the council will endeavour to keep the old facilities open, if possible, to minimise any disruption for users.

Some minor remedial work has also been carried out on the boat ramps to keep them in working order until the full upgrade next year.

The work was likely to take two or three months once started but will be dependent on weather and other factors that may affect timelines.

The Lake Ōkareka reserve upgrades are part of the council's $2 million works budget set out in the 2018-2028 Long-term Plan to enhance lakes infrastructure.