These has been a crash between two vehicles last night in Opotiki.

The crash happened at the intersection of John St and Ford St about 11pm.



Three people were trapped and seriously injured.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched. The fire service and ambulances were at the scene also.

All three people were taken to hospital.

A number of bystanders were at the scene of the crash, and police are encouraging them to come forward if they witnessed anything.