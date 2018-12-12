A number of children across Rotorua have been gifted new beds as part of a joint initiative from New Zealand Police and the Department of Corrections.

Earlier this year Rotorua Area Commander Inspector Anaru Pewhairangi asked his staff what they could do beyond their normal policing duties to make a difference in the community.

He said staff began to talk about a trend they were seeing in some homes and that was a lack of beds for children to sleep in.

"Something as simple as getting a good night's sleep can have a huge impact on our tamariki and their day-to-day living and learning."

Advertisement

"So we put our heads together with our friends at Corrections and came up with a solution."

Prisoners at Spring Hill Corrections Facility used their woodworking skills to build 12 new single beds.

Novotel Rotorua, Hume Pine, Wairoa Timber and Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust donated everything from timber to mattress protectors.

The Rotorua Family Harm Collective Impact Group identified appropriate homes and last week the 12 beds were dropped to their new owners.

Pewhairangi said when members of his team were delivering beds to one whanau, they were approached by a woman who curiously asked what they were doing.

"The woman became very emotional and said she had four kids at home who were sleeping on the floor."

"She has a long history of family harm and spoke about how she's struggling to provide for her children," Pewhairangi said.

The team delivered four beds and linen that weren't yet allocated to the woman.

"She broke down and couldn't stop crying when the beds were delivered. She was so grateful she offered the team three jars of jam in return.

"I'm incredibly proud of my staff for thinking outside the square and coming up with another way we can make a difference in the lives of Rotorua families," Pewhairangi said.

Department of Corrections Interventions, Programmes and Employment manager Kim Smith said the beds were an excellent way for the prisoners to make a meaningful contribution to the community, while learning valuable skills for future employment.

"Initiatives such as this help set prisoners on a path to reintegrating with the community after their release.

"The prisoners involved really connected with this project. They know they've been part of something positive and practical for children who need it," Kim said.