Two men who robbed the Te Ngae BP at gunpoint in the early hours of Monday morning remain on the loose.

Police this morning confirmed there was no new information for the public.

BP staff were left "quite shaken" after two men armed with a firearm made off with cigarettes and cash before leaving in a waiting vehicle about 2am.

A spokeswoman for BP confirmed the store "was accessible to customers at the time and there were two employees in store".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The employees were not harmed during the incident.

Related articles:

ROTORUA DAILY POST

Rotorua floods: Residents react to independent flood review report

12 Dec, 2018 7:00am
3 minutes to read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

'Vigil for Grace' to be held today in Rotorua

12 Dec, 2018 8:58am
2 minutes to read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Brothers to walk bride down aisle after father's death

11 Dec, 2018 7:00am
2 minutes to read