Two men who robbed the Te Ngae BP at gunpoint in the early hours of Monday morning remain on the loose.

Police this morning confirmed there was no new information for the public.

BP staff were left "quite shaken" after two men armed with a firearm made off with cigarettes and cash before leaving in a waiting vehicle about 2am.

A spokeswoman for BP confirmed the store "was accessible to customers at the time and there were two employees in store".

The employees were not harmed during the incident.