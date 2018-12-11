Residents affected by the April floods give their views on the report findings.

Farmer Neil Heather is frustrated with councils. Photo / File

Everyone told them [the councils] that land where that subdivision [Pioneer] is in a flat zone so I don't have any sympathy for them at all. I just hope that now they will listen to the people who know best; the people in the higher catchments who work there, live there and know what happens when it floods. I will not take part in any group [community action plan] because I am way too frustrated to get involved.

Neil Heather, Paradise Valley farmer

Keith Garratt lives on Mohi Rd in the Pioneer subdivision and was lucky to have escvaped damage. Photo / Stephen Parker

There are already houses selling around here and people have put it behind them. Some are still nervous but others say don't worry as long as you have got insurance. From reading the panel review report, it seems like there wasn't enough input earlier for the potential for the stream to flood and it's a shame that it takes a disaster for anyone to take any notice. I'm confident it won't happen again. We were lucky, our neighbours were evacuated around us but we didn't lose power or anything. We almost felt guilty.

Keith Garratt, Mohi Rd resident in Pioneer subdivision

Elliot Pollard, who lives in the Pioneer subdivision. Photo / Stephen Parker

I think the report was needed not just for this but for the many projects going forward. I'm looking forward to reading the report in full myself and seeing if the stream was being cleared enough and that break in the stream was not just an overflow it was like a tidal wave. We don't worry though when it rains, we wander up to the stream and have a look but it's so lovely and peaceful here, we love it.

Elliot Pollard, Pioneer subdivision resident whose caravan floated away during the floods

Advertisement

Heidi Te Are has only just moved back into her Western Rd home. Photo / File

I'm pleased there will be an emergency plan put in for Ngongotahā because the scary thing for me was that we found we couldn't get out of our street. With regards to the subdivision, everyone around here knew it was a swamp and we knew there was an issue before the floods but still nothing was done. It should have been picked up 10 years ago. I will take part in the community action plan if I know there are some good people on there who have good ideas but if it's a load of waffle that goes no where, then I'm not interested.

Heidi Te Are, who has only just been moved back into her flood damaged Western Rd home