

A candlelight vigil held in honour of slain British backpacker Grace Millane will acknowledge all the women whose lives have been cut short in New Zealand.

"Vigil for Grace" has been organised by the Rotorua Zonta club, an international organisation that works to empower women through service and advocacy.

The event is to be held at the base of the Te Manawa Christmas Tree tomorrow night. Event organiser Sierra De La Croix said she created the event after witnessing the grief the whole country was in.

"My club wanted to create a space where we could all come together as a community, where we could share our grief and our hurt to take a stand against violence against women."

She said the vigil seemed timely after recent events and coming out of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign.

The United Nations led the campaign from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10, Human Rights Day.

"We had the death of the woman in Ngakuru in November which fell on the International Day of Elimination of Violence against Woman.

"Domestic violence is something that is huge in New Zealand or something that New Zealand struggles with," De La Croix said.

Candlelight vigils and walks are being planned acrossed the country in memory of slain British backpacker Grace Millane.

Details are still being finalised for the event but the community are invited to bring their own candle to honour all woman whose lives have been cut short by violence in Rotorua and New Zealand at 7pm.

The Rotorua vigil is one of a number being held about the same time, across the country.

"As a community we won't stand for violence against women."