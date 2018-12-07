Friends and families have come together today to spread the message there is always hope.

HopeWalk Rotorua is holding a picnic in Kuirau Park today to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

MC for the day Isaac Phillips, who works with drug and alcohol counselling organisation Te Utuhina Manaakitanga Trust, said the day was all about bring the community together.

"It's all about raising awareness of suicide, getting the conversation ignited and bringing the community together. It's about connection.

Some of the volunteers at the HopeWalk picnic Camilia Ransfield, left, Isaac Phillips, Wahia Poroa and daughter Ayla-Jane Walker, 2, and Mataku-Ariki de Roo. Photo / Ben Fraser

"We've got some key people here for if people need to touch base with someone today."

The day was put together by volunteers and featured kids games, a bouncy castle and rock painting as well as a memorial table where people could acknowledge loved ones.

Phillips said suicide awareness was a big issue.

"If people don't know already, New Zealand has one of the highest rates in the world for people who struggle with these things.

"It's not something that is always talked about, we want people to know they are not alone. People are open and willing to listen.

"The message is there's always hope."

Phillips said he had experienced the effects of suicide.

Mataku-Ariki de Roo, who helped organise the event, said it wouldn't have been possible without volunteers and a lot of people had donated their time.

HopeWalk Suicide Prevention Movement is a charitable trust which runs suicide awareness or prevention events and projects.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (24/7)

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (24/7)

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here.