Colourful, twinkling lights and Santas of all sizes are just a couple of the things Rotorua families can enjoy in The Professionals Christmas and New Year Lights Spectacular.

This year's Christmas Lights Trail is under way and the community has been asked to help pick a winner.

Voting is open until December 14.

Rajind Seneviratne, Professionals McDowell Real Estate client engagement manager, said there were 15 entrants in the trail this year.

"In previous years we have had more families taking part, but due to various circumstances some of them haven't done so this year."

Seneviratne said this was an awesome community event and a way in which families could celebrate Christmas together as whānau.

The participants put a lot of effort, time and investment into creating some amazing-looking lights, Seneviratne said.

"We have lots of people contacting us and requesting information about the lights trail.

"It is a fun event for the family to do and celebrate Christmas together as a community.

"We are looking forward to seeing lots of families going through the trail and supporting the effort of these awesome participants."

Pat Ashton is surrounded by some of her outdoor Christmas decorations. Photo / Stephen Parker

Rotorua's Pat Ashton has won the best-lit home in the annual Rotorua Christmas Lights Trail for the past two years. She has been taking part for four years.

Ashton said she used to live in Utuhina Rd on a hill and used to decorate the house there, but never entered into the trail until she moved to Glenholme.

"I mostly do it for the children because I love children and it grew - each year has got a bit bigger."

She said she enjoyed seeing the look on the children's faces.

"I say I do it for the children, but also for the adults - the big children."

Ashton said she had been collecting Christmas decorations and items for about 20 years.

She said she just loved Christmas and doing anything festive with the family.

It takes her about six weeks to set up her decorations for the Christmas Lights Trail.

She said her friends and relatives helped her to set up the blow-up Santas and the lights around the house and trees.

"The children used to go past - even high school boys - and say 'Are you putting your lights up again?' I said 'I will be doing it as long as I'm capable'."



Ashton's favourite Christmas item is a white teddy bear with gold wings which is holding a gold violin. It also plays the music of Silent Night.

She said this was because she lost a friend last year and her husband gave Ashton all of her friend's Christmas items, including the teddy bear.

Ashton said she had 52 Christmas teddy bears.

To vote for your favourite house on the Christmas Lights Trail you can "like" the photo of the house on the Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate Facebook or Instagram page.

Christmas Lights Trail

Glenholme

- 51a Holland St

Ngongotahā

- 44 Hall Rd

Owhata/Lynmore

- 32 Stafford Rise

- 41 Basley Rd

- 9 Kipling Cres

Holdens Bay

- 76 Robinson Ave

Pukehangi

- 77 Homedale St

Fairy Springs

- 152 Fairy Springs Rd

Mangakakahi

- 15a Grayson Ave

- 39 Old Taupō Rd

Fenton Park

- 7 Hilda St

Sunnybrook

- 23 Pegasus Drive

- 75 Pegasus Drive

- 89 Orion St

Pomare

- 25 Petrie St