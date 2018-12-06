A yummy, festive morning tea and the chance for discussion around the future is being held for Rotorua people with aphasia.

AphasiaNZ and the Stroke Foundation are holding a Christmas morning tea on Wednesday at 10.30am at the Stroke Foundation office, 17 Marguerita St. It is free.

Central North Island community aphasia adviser Melinda Dakin says the aim of the morning tea is to try and get the community of people with aphasia in Rotorua together.

"Aphasia is quite an isolating disorder because it affects how you communicate."

Aphasia can happen suddenly after a stroke or head injury or develop slowly from a growing brain tumour or disease.

It affects a person's ability to express and understand written and spoken language.

Once the underlying cause is treated, the main treatment for aphasia is speech therapy.

Melinda says the morning tea is for people with aphasia, as well as their whānau and caregivers.

She encourages people with aphasia to go along to the Christmas morning tea and have a conversation with AphasiaNZ about what support they would like to see in Rotorua.

"I am really looking forward to meeting the people in Rotorua with aphasia we haven't come into contact with before."

The Aphasia New Zealand (AphasiaNZ) Charitable Trust is a national organisation and registered charity.

Melinda says AphasiaNZ provides support for people with aphasia, and runs community education to raise awareness around what aphasia is and how people can help others who have aphasia.

Across the country last month, AphasiaNZ ran 22 groups providing support for people with aphasia. AphasiaNZ also provides home visits.

Those who would like to attend can RSVP by calling Mel on (027) 475 6396 or Vivienne on (021) 962 379.