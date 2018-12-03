No arrests have been made after a person was injured when a car crashed into a tree in Kawerau.

Contrary to information given by a police media communications spokeswoman, the car hit a tree on Valley Rd near Fenton Mill Rd at 8.30am on Sunday as opposed to a building.

One person was injured and the three occupants of the vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

Kawerau Senior Sergeant Al Fenwick confirmed the car had hit a tree and the police investigation into the crash was ongoing.