The festive sound of carols will ring out in Rotorua next weekend as people gather together to celebrate the festive season.

On December 9 a Dementia-friendly Carol Service is being held at the Salvation Army Church, on the corner of Old Taupo Rd and Hillcrest Ave, at 2.30pm.

This is an annual inter-church event and everyone in the community is invited to join together and sing a selection of carols.

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Ralph Overbye says there will be a variety of mostly traditional Christmas carols with a sprinkling of more contemporary songs.

"We will be gathering to sing Christmas carols as we remind people of the number one reason for the season - the arrival of Jesus Christ into the world."

He says music has a wonderful way of bringing people together, as well as reminding people of cherished memories.

"People who suffer from dementia are often able to remember and reconnect with music long after other memories have faded."

Ralph says the Salvation Army Church is looking forward to a special time of meeting and celebrating together with those who are affected by dementia, their caregivers and anyone else from the community who would like to join them.

For more information on the service call (07) 345 3221.