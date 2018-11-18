Rotorua schools have been stoked to receive some new wheels, which will give their students more opportunities to experience the thrills and fun of biking.

RideRotorua.com managing director Gregg Brown said they had been looking for great things to do with a sum of money and thought donating bikes to a local school would be a great idea.

Two bikes were given to Kaitao Intermediate, Mokoia Intermediate and Rotorua Intermediate, and four were given to John Paul College's International School.

"I was pretty chuffed with the extra positive response we got from each principal.

"They were genuinely, enthusiastically stoked, so it felt pretty great."

He said that he and many others grew up on a bike, so it was fantastic to try to give others the same opportunity.

RideRotorua.com thank Giant Bicycles New Zealand for discounting the purchase price, and Tak and Tuhua Mutu and Mountain Bike Rotorua for assembling the bikes and arranging the deal.

John Paul College international director Mike Dwight thinks the Redwoods and mountain biking trails are one of the best things about Rotorua.

He said it would be lovely to share this with international students and for them to access that facility.

"Many of the international students don't bring or don't have bikes, so this will help them. And some also do outdoor modules where they have to have a bike, so they can use them for that too."

He said they appreciated having the bikes donated and it would enrich the students' experience.

Japanese students Yuki Mitani, 17, and Yoshi Ikakeyama, 17, said they enjoy biking and getting outside.

They said they liked the Redwoods forest and if they had access to the bikes before leaving the international school they would have gone to the Redwoods more.

Rotorua Intermediate School principal Garry de Thierry gave his sincere thanks for Ride Rotorua's generosity.

De Thierry wants to build a fleet to make sure as many kids at the school can experience the forest.

Mokoia Intermediate principal Rawiri Wihapi said they were "most grateful".



The school does need a bit of help with the maintenance of their existing fleet of 30 bikes.

If there is anyone who could help the school it would be most appreciated and they are welcome to get in touch.



Kaitao Intermediate principal Phil Palfrey told Ride Rotorua they were extremely happy to accept the kind donation of two bikes.

"We currently have a lunchtime programme with all sorts of activities for the students to participate in. We also plan to build a bank of bikes to include in these.

"So, we'd like to put your bikes towards this programme.

"In the future, Kaitao plans to build a cycle track around the school as part of our lunchtime programme for our students."