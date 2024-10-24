The incident was the business’ fifth ram-raid in five years, and co-director Bryan Patterson told the Rotorua Daily Post on Wednesday they were “over it”.

Patterson O’Connor Motorcycles on White St in August. Photo / Kelly Makiha

“You start thinking, is it worth carrying on a business with this happening all the time?”

The business was one of three Rotorua motorbike stockists hit in a series of break-ins in August.

Gillbanks said police continued to investigate the August burglaries and were working hard to hold offenders to account.

“We know there are people who know who are committing these burglaries, and we urge them to do the right thing and contact police immediately.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact them through the 105 website or phone number, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

The respective reference numbers were: Lake Rd business on August 3, 240803/9664; White St business on August 8, 240808/7003; Lake Rd business on August 12, 240813/3010; and White St business on August 23, 241023/6412.







