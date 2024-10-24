Police have made an arrest after a Rotorua motorcycle business was ram-raided on Wednesday morning.
The burglary at Patterson O’Connor Motorcycles in Fenton Park happened about 1.40am.
Inspector Phil Gillbanks, Rotorua area prevention manager, said on Thursday afternoon that a youth was in custody.
He said police had seized a motorcycle allegedly stolen in the burglary while searching a local property.
Police understood incidents like this were distressing and hoped the arrest would provide reassurance to the community, Gillbanks said.