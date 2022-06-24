The Cafe Lacus venison burger. Photo / Supplied

SPONSORED CONTENT

Cafe Lacus - Lake Taupo Eatery was established with the vision of being a place to enjoy for all ages.

The Cafe Lacus team is determined to provide the best cafe experience, catering service, and to be an exciting place for dining in and takeaway.

The eatery serves a widely varied a la carte menu, cabinet food options, sweet treats, and a wide range of drinks.

Today, the team at Cafe Lacus is sharing its venison burger recipe.

Cafe Lacus Venison Burger

A long, slow-cooked and incredibly tender venison recipe. Home-made dressing and slaw served in a soft brioche bun with a side of crunchy fries.

For the venison:

To a large stock pot or slow cooker pot add:

1 litre red wine

1 litre water

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons minced ginger

½ cup of beef stock

2 teaspoons black pepper

6 springs rosemary

1 tablespoon paprika

½ cup red currant jelly or cranberry sauce

2 bay leaf

2 tablespoons onion powder

Mix all together and add 2kg of your choice of venison cut – we use a mix of venison leg and venison mince.

Bring to a boil.

Once boiling, turn down to a low heat and cook for four hours if using a stockpot or 4 hours on high/8 hours on low in your slow cooker.

Once cooked, remove most of the liquid and pull apart any large pieces of venison with a fork.

For the dressing:

50g fresh mint

50g fresh basil

¼ cup red currant jelly or cranberry sauce

1 tsp crushed ginger

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ cup light soy sauce

¼ red wine vinegar

1 tsp cracked black pepper

1 tbsp brown sugar

Add all ingredients to a blender and process until smooth. Slowly add in ¼ cup olive oil and ½ cup vegetable oil while processing to emulsify.

To assemble:

Lightly toast brioche bread buns (or buns of your choice)

To the bottom bun, spread sour cream and cranberry sauce. Add a large handful of slaw or salad to a bowl and mix with a few spoons of the dressing. Place into your burger bun, top with as much venison as you can, pour over extra dressing, then top with cheese of your choice – we use grilled halloumi.

Serve with a side of oven fries or demolish as is.

Delicious.