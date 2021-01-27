Argentinian qualified football coach Cristian Ponce runs a session at Taupo's Crown Park with son Santiago (second left), Narayan Gonzalez, and Louis Canning (right). Photo / Rachel Lilburn

"Please tick if you can be a coach or manager."

Most parents pass on that option, feeling that as a volunteer they are not capable. However, in Argentina being a football coach is taken so seriously that it takes two years of part-time study to qualify.

Junior football club Taupō AFC is offering a junior skills centre in term one, and the coach is Taupō local Cristian Ponce, who hails from Argentina.

Growing up in the San Juan province, Cristian says generations of his male relatives have played football and since around 2000, his female relatives also play. Cristian and wife Corina Ponce have passed on their love of football to son Santiago, 7.

"Football is one of the most accessible games in the world. All you need is a ball. There is a massive divide in Argentina between rich and poor, but no matter how wealthy you are, everyone plays," says Cristian.

He says children play every day at school, in the street, at the beach and some attend football academies twice a week. As a player, Cristian progressed through the ranks of junior players to play for the San Juan senior first team. After working in the chemical engineering field for 20 years he returned to study football coaching.

Football coach Cristian Ponce demonstrates game positions on a magnetic board to son Santiago Ponce, (second left), Narayan Gonzalez, and Louis Canning (right). Photo / Rachel Lilburn

"Study was three times a week in the evenings for three hours, and then every weekend at a game. The first year was learning about junior players, the second year was learning about training senior players. There are different techniques for teaching juniors versus adults," says Cristian.

The subjects ranged from physical training and tactical skills to fitness training, sports medicine and psychology.

"The idea is to train the person to achieve a good attitude and discipline. Because if you can't train the person, then they can't learn."

He says part of being a coach is to impress upon the players the negative effects that can come from alcohol and smoking and that you have to treat your body well. The players are taught that a healthy mind equals a healthy body.

Rachel Lilburn, a Taupō AFC committee member who also lived in Chile for 10 years, said her experience of taking son Narayan Gonzalez, now 8, to football practice in Chile was a more structured affair than in New Zealand.

"The player is expected to turn up wearing the correct uniform and to have a water bottle, otherwise they are not allowed to join in with training. Learning respect for the coach is important," said Rachel.

In Latin America, the players belong to an academy and the coaches are paid, whereas New Zealand club sport is heavily dependent on parents volunteering to coach and manage a team. Rachel says in Latin America the parents are paying, so have no role in coaching or running games.

"When the parents are on the sideline they are not allowed to say anything."

Argentina-trained football coach Cristian Ponce is heading up a preseason skills development programme. Photo / Rachel Canning

Cristian is offering football training for junior players aged 7 to 9 years, and to players aged 10 to 12 years; with a focus on passing, dribbling, one-on-one playing, shooting a goal, and ball control. Each session will end with a mini-game and players will learn the basics of playing a position. He says it doesn't matter what ability each child has, everyone will receive the same skills and he will vary his coaching approach to match the kids.

"In Argentina, football is like a religion, every parent wants their kid to be a professional player," says Cristian.

He acknowledges New Zealanders have different aims and that children here play a variety of sports. He says his objective as a football coach for Taupō AFC is twofold.

"One is for the kids to learn skills. Two, to identify those that have the talent and desire to be a professional football player."

Rachel says that in Chile, it was found that competition games put junior players off, so the focus was on skills training until the players are 12 years old. A different approach is taken in Argentina, where academies run competitions for players from the age of 5 years.

Cristian and Rachel say the New Zealand football grounds are amazing compared to Latin America, where football is mainly played on concrete or astroturf.

"If Crown Park were in Chile, there would be a 10-ft high fence [around the outside], with electric wire on the top and padlocks on the gates. You would only be allowed in if you were part of the academy," said Rachel.

The training offered by Cristian will be pre-season training for the winter football competition, held over 14 Saturdays in terms two and three.

At a subsidised fee of $40 per player, Cristian says his employer, Green Cleaning, has come on board as a sponsor to cover the rest of the cost. Green Cleaning's Sam Plummer said it was an easy decision to sponsor Cristian's coaching efforts as he likes to support an employee and it's good to get kids moving.

Upcoming Junior Skills Centre

The first of 10 sessions starts on February 3, running each Wednesday. Ages 7 to 9 are held from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, and ages 10 to 12 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. The cost to parents is $40 per player. For more information see www.taupofootball.org.nz/junior-football/taupo-junior-football/skills-center/ or make contact through Facebook @TaupōJuniorFootballClub.