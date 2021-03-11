Another person arrested in relation to the death of Whakatāne man Jamaine Wharton

Police investigating the Wharton's death arrested a 41-year-old man today. Photo / File

Another person has been arrested in relation to the death of Whakatāne man Jamaine Wharton last month.

Whakatāne Area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said police investigating the death arrested a 41-year-old man today.

He has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.



He is scheduled to appear in Whakatāne District Court tomorrow.

Two men aged 25 and 20 along with a 16-year-old had previously been charged with assault with intent to injure in relation to the death. A 42-year-old woman had also been arrested for allegedly inciting the assault.

Wharton died after he was stabbed at a 21st birthday party at Waiohau Rugby Clubrooms on February 28.

The 31-year-old was taken to the Whakatāne Hospital where he died hours later.



The investigation into Wharton's murder was ongoing and the police would like to hear from anyone who has relevant information but has not yet spoken to them.



Call 105 and quote file number 210228/0465 if you can help. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.