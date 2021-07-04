Annual Central North Island Swap Meet and Car Show Spectacular back

Enthusiasts checking out a Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club Swap Meet and Car Show. Photo / NZME

Rev your engines and strap on your seatbelts - the community is invited to join the fun at an annual car show and swap meet.

The 40th Annual Central North Island Swap Meet and Car Show Spectacular is back at Paradise Valley Raceway.

The event will be of interest to all collectors of vintage, veteran, classic and collectable cars, motorcycles, hot rods, memorabilia, old car books, old toys, model cars and trains, and anything of a collectable or antique nature.

Swap meet organiser Alan Judd says they are hoping to have between 3000 and 5000 people come through, depending on weather, and that they usually have 50-70 cars on display.

People come from all over to visit the event, and make a day or weekend of it, he says.

He says they are excited to be holding the event after missing out on last year's, and that anyone's welcome to bring cars along and display them in middle of the track for judging during the day. There's an audience vote for the best car.

Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club member Neville Harper says their car that will be on show is a 1958 Studebaker Golden Hawk.

He says it is fully restored and they have recently imported it from Melbourne, which is the reason why it is right-hand drive.

It has a 289cc V8 motor with a factory McCullough supercharger which produced 275 hp from the factory, has an automatic transmission, limited slip diff, power steering, is pillarless and has electric windows and seat.

Neville says it is one of only 878 made in 1958, and being an American, car very few were produced in right-hand drive.

Neville Harper's 1958 Studebaker Golden Hawk. Photo / Supplied

"I have been a member of the Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club for 38 years after moving to Rotorua in 1983, and have been an old car nutter all of my life."

He says he bought a 1939 Chevrolet sedan back in the early 70s and had that for many years as his everyday car, and then his club car.

"I have owned old cars ever since. We have just sold our 1931 Studebaker President straight eight, seven-seater which we owned for 37 years."

Neville says the Annual Swap Meet and Car Show is always a great occasion.

"We always get an amazing range of vintage, classic, muscle and collectable cars, as well as hotrods, commercials and motorcycles, turn up on the day for a spectacular car show, so it is well worth a look.

"You will be amazed with what turns up (so are we). There are always some of these vehicles for sale as well."

He says it's a great day out for the family, and at only $5 per adult with accompanied children under 15 free, it is cheap and something completely different.

"You never know what you may find to buy and take home with you. There are plenty of food and coffee vendors so you won't go hungry or thirsty.

"If by chance you have a garage full of car parts and memorabilia this is the place to bring it."

The details

- What: 40th Annual Central North Island Swap Meet and Car Show Spectacular

- When: Sunday, July 11, 7am to 2pm

- Where: Stock Car Raceway Paradise Valley

- Admission: Seller's vehicle and driver $10 per site, all others $5pp (accompanied children free)