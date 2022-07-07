Animal Care Tūrangi's Kona and manager Stacy Lewis are thrilled with the new outdoor dog area at the facility. Photo / David Beck

There is always a lot happening at Animal Care Tūrangi, but the past month has been exceptionally busy.

Manager Stacy Lewis says at the start of June, the facility was near "crisis-level" with about 60 animals waiting to be adopted.

"I had 18 dogs and puppies out the back, and I only have four available kennel areas. Then the kittens were overflowing in every cage in the building. I don't have a large foster network because I'm lucky enough to have a facility, which is great, but it was a lot of work."

Kittens waiting for their forever homes at Animal Care Tūrangi. Photo / David Beck

Through a sale and public appeal for support, 28 animals were adopted by the end of June, meaning the crisis was averted.

"I am grateful to the community but it has made me rethink the way we do things so that in the future we don't repeat this scenario.

"Obviously, the big key is desexing and we get funding from Pelorus Trust for desexing so we can help the Tūrangi community, and Paws Animal Welfare shops also put money directly into the vet clinic for community service card holders.

"That's all good but we're not getting ahead. Normally, I take in over 100 puppies a year, that's not including dogs, that's on top of almost 200 kittens and 50 cats a year. I normally take 40 a year from the pound and the rest from the community.

"That leaves me with people that are dumping or giving me puppies, but they are not fixing them. I don't want to be that kind of birth control. So now, I'm going to work exclusively with the Taupō District Council pound. I won't take puppies from people, they can go to the pound and they can drip them into here.

"I will rehome kittens but they have to get a voucher from me to desex the cat."

The dogs and puppies that end up at Animal Care Tūrangi will have a new, fenced-off outdoor area to run around and play in, funded by the council through the Tūrangi-Tongariro Community Board.

"It's fantastic," Stacy says.

"They funded the fencing so now we have a nice big area for the dogs to run around in. Now we're fundraising put fill and crown it so it drains. Then, I've got a bunch of donated agility equipment that will go in here.

There is a wide range of puppies and dogs available for adoption at Animal Care Tūrangi. Photo / David Beck

"We also have a dog trainer who is new to the area, who is offering to come down maybe once a month and do some training. We'll start with our volunteers then work out to the community, people who have adopted and might want some help and advice."

She says the outdoor area is proving a hit with her residents already.

"The dogs love it, they go out and run around, sniff in the dirt, dig and pick up sticks. It's awesome and I'm super grateful. It works both ways, I help the council and they help me."