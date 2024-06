Virgin Australia flight’s emergency landing, death threats aimed at Auckland Uni and the Government paves the way for granny flats. Video / NZ Herald

A man has been arrested following a burglary at a Ngongotahā store.

A police spokesman said police were called to a burglary at a Hall Rd store around 11pm on Monday.

“Entrance was gained through brute force, not with a vehicle,” he said.

“Thanks to the quick report made to police, the alleged offender was located in the store and subsequently arrested on site.”

A 35-year-old man is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court on a charge of burglary today.