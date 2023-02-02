Māori All Stars player Briton Nikora. Photo / NRL

Rotorua is set for an action packed week leading up to the NRL Harvey Norman All Stars: Māori v Indigenous clash here on February 11.

The All Stars Māori and Indigenous men’s and women’s teams will have an official pōhiri on Tuesday at Te Papaiōuru Marae in Ōhinemutu.

Te Arawa and Ngāti Whakaue leader Monty Morrison said it’s an honour to host any manuhiri (visitors) at Te Papaiōuru but will be particularly exciting to host our closest neighbours.

“Hosting the Indigenous Games on home soil is an incredible opportunity, bringing communities and culture together. We look forward to welcoming the team, their whānau and supporters with a traditional pōhiri.

Māori All Stars Wāhine Toa perform the haka. Photo / NRL

“Personally I’m looking forward to seeing the cultural exchange between two indigenous peoples who share a similar cultural concept, as well as witnessing the clash of the two teams on Saturday.”

On Wednesday, the NRL will host a referee clinic for aspiring Bay of Plenty league referees at Rotorua Intermediate School. They have also invited Kiwi rugby league legend Clinton Toopi to talk to the students about being the best they can be to live positive, respectful and healthy lives.

The first real opportunity for league fans to get up close to their favourite Māori and Indigenous players, watch cultural performances and win giveaways and game tickets will be at the team’s appearance at Harvey Norman Rotorua on Wednesday between 3pm and 5pm.

On Thursday, schools from around Rotorua will participate in an NRL Community Gala Day at Rotorua Intermediate School, where players from all the teams will spend time with the pupils from each participating school, coaching, playing touch and taking part in cultural workshops.

That evening the public will have a special opportunity to witness all 196 players being presented with their game-day jerseys at the Rotorua Night Market, weather dependant.

Toopi is looking forward to the events leading up to match day but says for fans, it’s all about being there on game day.

“Nothing beats the haka, where you can only [feel] it when you are there live. So it’s important to get along to support and it first-hand.

“It’s going to be great, it will give you goose bumps, and it will give you all the things that come with being enriched by both cultures.”

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said there was no better place to host the event.

“This is the first time the NRL Harvey Norman All Stars Māori v Indigenous games has been held outside Australia and we’re proud to be hosting this historic event here.

“Hosting the games is hugely significant to Rotorua. It’s an opportunity for us to showcase who we are on an international stage. We represent Māori culture in a way that is truly authentic and Rotorua is well known for the manaakitanga (hospitality, kindness) we show our visitors.

“Rugby league is an important sport for Māori in Rotorua and New Zealand and hosting the games here also provides opportunities for our community to engage with international rugby league players. I’m sure it will be inspiring for tamariki (children) to see their heroes give it their all on the field,” Tapsell said.

The Rotorua International Stadium. Photo / NZME

“Rotorua has taken a huge hit as a result of border closures and lockdowns. Any event that attracts national and international visitors is welcome support for our local businesses.

“We can’t wait to welcome people to Rotorua for this fantastic event and hope that while they’re here, visitors take the opportunity to also explore the many great experiences Rotorua has to offer,” she said.

Prior to the kick-off of the men’s game between the Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Tāne versus Australian Indigenous All Stars, fans will be treated to a mixed touch game between the Māori Wāhine All Stars and Australian Indigenous All Stars, and a league clash between the New Zealand Māori Women and the Australian Indigenous Women’s All Stars,.

- Gates open at 1.15pm on Saturday, February 11, and the Indigenous women’s game kicks-off at 3.30pm, followed by the men’s game getting underway at 5.45pm. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster click here.



