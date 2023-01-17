Celtic multi-instrumentalist Rennie Pearson.

On the back of his extensive North Island tour, and with his new album From Across the Seas in tow, acclaimed Celtic multi-instrumentalist Rennie Pearson makes his way back across the North Island with a small tour featuring shows in some towns he missed on the first run - including Rotorua.

He will be performing at Shambles Theatre on Wednesday, January 25 at 7.30pm.

Rennie has been making a name for himself as a talented musician, with years of solid touring and teaching in New Zealand and overseas, both as a solo artist and as a part of numerous successful Celtic acts.

His upcoming solo shows take the old traditional songs and tunes and breathe new life into them through stories, history, humour and musicianship.

Grounded in the Celtic musical traditions, Rennie takes the listener on a journey through history, weaving together tunes and songs and the tales that accompany them to create an intricate and varied show.

His engaging stage presence and storytelling opens the door for audiences to connect with the music, which he plays on the wooden flute, guitar, Irish tin whistles, bodhran, fiddle and voice.

Rennie grew up in Wellington with Celtic music in his blood.

Having heard the traditional music of Ireland and Scotland on his parents’ CDs as a baby, he grew up knowing he just had to learn to play like this.

He picked up the flute at age 8, learning by ear in Irish sessions under the guidance of Galway-born flute player Pat Higgins.

With Irish music as the cornerstone of his knowledge, he then went on to delve deep into the traditional music of Scotland and maritime Canada, gaining proficiency in a wide range of different instruments along the way.

Rennie has played and taught all over New Zealand, in Australia and Canada, including music schools such as Ceol Aneas, ScotsStrings, CelticANZ, Gaeltached, Boxwood and folk festivals in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, Christchurch and Port Fairy.

He has worked closely with the New Zealand Irish ambassador, Peter Ryan, on numerous occasions including performing his show at the Dunedin Fringe Festival with the Irish embassy’s support and putting together two tours with his five-piece Irish band Criu.

He has also toured with Irish Dance troupes Celtica and Celtic Illusion in New Zealand and Australia as their flute and bodhran player, performing in large theatres such as the Melbourne Arts Centre, the Wellington Opera House, Christchurch’s Isaac Theatre and the Bruce Mason Centre in Auckland.

In 2020 he released his first album with Oscar West as their Kiwi folk duo Polytropos.

His new solo album From Across the Seas was released in October last year.

■ Tickets and more information at renniepearsonmusic.com.



