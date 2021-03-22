$1.5m investment in Rotorua stormwater infrastructure upgrades under way

Rotorua Lakes Council is investing $1.5 million in stormwater upgrades. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

Rotorua Lakes Council is investing $1.5 million in stormwater upgrades to improve flood control and support residential development.

In a statement, the council said work was well under way on the King St stormwater upgrades, where contractors would be working for the next couple of months installing new pipes to increase the capacity of the stormwater system in that area.

This work will help to alleviate some of the issues that arise during periods of heavy rain and will increase capacity to support the growth in housing in that part of town, the statement said.

Additional works in the future will be required to complete stormwater protection in the area.

Infrastructure Group Manager Stavros Michael said Rotorua Lakes Council had an on-going responsibility to ensure the district had safe, effective and efficient infrastructure.

"The upgrades under way at King St will improve the standard of the stormwater system for the current and proposed residential areas.

Stormwater work on King St in Rotorua. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

"Investment in infrastructure is one part of the work the council is doing to enable residential growth and support thriving communities across the district.

"We've upgraded stormwater in the Pukehangi/Clayton Road area and planning is under way for further significant upgrades to support growth in the Western and Eastern suburbs," Michael said.

As part of the King St upgrades, approximately 700m of gravity operated stormwater mains will be installed about 2m underground.

The new pipes will run from Ranolf St, down King St and into Sheaf Park where it will connect to the major stormwater network near Trade Central.

In Rotorua, the existing stormwater network includes more than 150km of open channels and 250km of gravity operated pipes. On top of major upgrade projects, the King St work is part of the council's investment of approximately $3m in its stormwater renewals programme each year.

Planning for stormwater upgrades in the western and eastern suburbs is also well under way, the council said.

In 2020 the Government granted the council $20m for infrastructure improvements to support residential growth.

This included $5m for local road upgrades.

The stormwater upgrades will include new pipes, increasing the size and capacity of current pipes and installation of catchment detention systems to help retain stormwater during significant rain events.

-SUPPLIED CONTENT