Rotorua Lakes Council has issued a building consent valued at $1.5 million for a new classroom with a wet area and kitchenette at the school. Photo / Laura Smith

Rotorua Specialist School is set to get a new classroom to cater for its growing roll.

Rotorua Lakes Council has issued a building consent valued at $1.5 million for a new classroom with a wet area and kitchenette at the school.

The news comes as the Ministry of Education has also secured the school a new satellite classroom for next year.

The school, which has nine satellite classrooms around Rotorua and Taupō and six base classes at its Kea St campus, caters to students aged five to 21 who have intellectual disabilities and/or physical challenges and need specialist support.

It was one of 15 commercial building consents issued by Rotorua Lakes Council in November, valued in total at $2,162,000. That compared to 15 commercial building consents valued at $5,272,000 in November 2021.

The Ministry of Education’s hautū [deputy secretary] Te Tai Whenua [central], Jocelyn Mikaere, said it had a network plan that monitored school rolls and managed growth.

In Budget 2019, one teaching space was approved for funding for the Rotorua Specialist School – Te Kura Pūkenga o Rotorua in response to roll growth pressure.

The ministry had also recently secured an extra satellite classroom for the school for 2023, Mikaere said.

“The extra satellite classroom for Rotorua Specialist School will be temporarily located at Selwyn School until a permanent site is found.”

The ministry was also seeking further funding for teaching space for the school in Budget 2023, in response to continued growth, she said.

Mikaere said enrolment at a special school required the ministry to approve a direction under Section 37 of the Education and Training Act 2020, which was done with input from the child, their whānau, the learning support team, and the local school.

“The regional staff for Bay of Plenty – Waiariki, including the property and schooling network teams, have been working to support the Rotorua Specialist School – Te Kura Pūkenga o Rotorua. We are pleased this has been well received.”

The Rotorua Specialist School principal was contacted for comment.

Building consents - November

Total value of commercial consents issued: $2,162,000

Total value of residential consents issued: $12,274,250

Total number of commercial consents issued: 15

Total number of residential consents issued: 86

Top five in value (commercial consents) for November 2022:

34 Kea St

New classroom with wet area and kitchenette

$1,500,000

58 Marguerita St

Relocated office building and construct container shelter

$150,000

597 Settlers Rd

Alter deck and replace steps, replace internal door

$100,000

1251 Hinemaru St

Internal fit-out for new restaurant

$100,000

415 Hamurana Rd

Remedial work on first-level deck

$90,000

Source: Rotorua Lakes Council