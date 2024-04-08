Voyager 2023 media awards
Sharemarkets and business: Mark Lister on what to watch over the next three months

5 mins to read
World shares rose 7.8 per cent in the March quarter and, as was the case in 2023, the US and Japan led the charge. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

This year has started very strongly for share investors, with returns in the March quarter much better than many would have expected.

World shares rose 7.8 per cent and, as was the case in

