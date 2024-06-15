Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Business

NZ businesses are clearly feeling the brunt of weaker activity: Mark Lister

By
4 mins to read
Retirement village company Ryman Healthcare has been a financial disaster. Now its board is taking drastic action. Video / Carson Bluck

Mark Lister is investment director at Craigs Investment Partners

OPINION

There’s been a raft of bad news from locally listed companies during the past several weeks, with more than a dozen either downgrading earnings guidance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business