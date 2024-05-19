Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Business

Mark Lister: The shifting sands of central bank outlooks

By
4 mins to read
The Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand explains how the expansion of money supply and higher consumer prices have eroded people’s purchasing power. Video / Carson Bluck / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

We’re starting to see an increasing divergence in the outlook for growth, inflation and the next move from many of the world’s central banks.

Some are on track to cut policy interest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business