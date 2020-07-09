Regarding the plan for Marguerita St (News, July 9), let's just keep the status quo.

Marguerita St has been a mainly industrial area for years. Other areas around the city have just as much traffic and heavy vehicles, but just blocking off the street with cul-de-sacs is a really bad idea.

Just moving from one route to another fixes nothing.

If you build or buy in a mainly industrial area that was there before most of the residential homes, then traffic is something you have to expect.

Businesses have to make a living and are important to the community, so "keeping the status quo" is the obvious choice not moving one group's annoyance to upset another group - it just doesn't work.

(Abridged)

Viv Radley

Rotorua

Trust the US?

It has been reported in international news that the US has purchased virtually all stocks for the next three months of the drug Remdesivir, one of only two drugs known to help those with Covid-19 recover.

That means there is none left for the rest of the world, ie, you and me.

This is yet another example of the "America First" attitude that has been adopted by the US since the arrival of Donald Trump.

Ironically, there is some disquiet in Rotorua over the possible choice of a company from China to assist with our wastewater. China has been described by some as a communist bully whom we should not trust.

The inference is that we should only trust this work to a Western country. Trust the US? Once upon a time yes, at the moment no.

John Pakes

Ngongotaha

