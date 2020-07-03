The Government has voted against fast-tracking two roading projects in the Coromandel electorate.

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson says legislation to fast-track 11 specific infrastructure projects through the RMA process but not two highways in his electorate was hugely disappointing.

"They haven't supported either a much-needed bypass for Katikati or the SH2 new highway project between Pokeno at the bottom of the Bombay Hills to Mangatarata.

"As local MP I moved two amendments to the bill that would have added both these vital projects on to the list for fast-tracking but Labour, Greens and New Zealand First MPs voted against my proposals.

"It's a real tragedy for the residents of the Coromandel and those that regularly use these roads.

"These are both high traffic volume roads with shocking accident histories. Katikati has been waiting for a bypass for more than 40 years. The last National-led government committed to doing it but the current government cancelled it in favour of trams along Auckland's Dominion Rd but now even that has been canned by them.

"The road from Pokeno to Mangatarata is literally the front driveway for the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty. The upgrade we had announced was consented, funded and ready to go.

"I'm appalled the Government haven't made it a priority. Their decision to again stop these projects from going ahead is another blow to local road users and visitors alike.

"I think it's a very big missed opportunity. It's short-sighted and will mean even longer delays, higher costs and more potential fatalities."