Less than two months after picking up a major public works award Napier's Kuaka Gateway/Watchman Rd intersection has scored another.

Civil engineers Higgins took out the National Civil Contractors New Zealand award for construction excellence in the "projects valued between $5 million and $20m" category.

Back in June the intersection project took the Best Public Works Project over $5m at the Institute of Public Works Engineers Australasia national excellence awards staged in Wellington.

Civil Contractors New Zealand chief executive Peter Silcock said the awards represented important recognition for the skilled people who worked on planning and construction of these projects and the excellent outcomes brought to local communities.

"It is important we take the time to recognise a job well done," he said.

"These projects are vital for the economy and wellbeing of their communities and we should be proud of the people who got the job done, and the outcomes their hard work has achieved."

Before the redesign and construction project was carried out the Watchman Rd and State Highway 2B intersection had a notorious safety reputation, being classed as one of the country's worst accident black spots.

The $13m project to sharpen up safety at what had long been a busy intersection was co-funded by the New Zealand Transport Agency, Napier City Council and Hawke's Bay Airport — which has been a major beneficiary through the new entranceway turn-off.

"The previous intersection was among the most high-risk sites in New Zealand," NZTA senior project manager Rob Partridge said.

"This project has made it much safer and more efficient — we now have not only a safe intersection, but one that preserves the environment, visually tells our story and provides a fantastic new gateway to the Hawke's Bay region."

As well as improvements to the roading layout and width, new cycling and walking paths were developed through the adjacent Ahuriri Estuary and Westshore Wildlife Reserve.

Partridge said a key focus for the project team was ensuring the protection and enhancement of the wetland and the biodiversity that lives there.

Several artworks by local artists Jacob Scott and Ricks Verstappen have been installed including five large pōwhenua, 150 birds, and pou that represent each marae from Mahia to the Wairarapa.