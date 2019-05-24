Road safety leaders in Rotorua are calling for drivers to get up to speed on roundabout road rules. Counts from police and the Rotorua Lakes Council this month found about 50 motorists an hour failed to signal correctly at one roundabout. Each one was stopped, informed of their errors and told about what to do instead. Long-serving driving instructors in the city say poor driving at roundabouts is not a new problem, but they believe it can be solved if those behind the wheel are kicked into gear, to both learn the rules and stick to them.

In just 4.5 hours, 225 drivers were stopped for failing to indicate, or wrongly indicating, at the Fenton St and Sala St roundabout this month.

That's about 50 an hour - just at one roundabout.

Police stopping cars at the Sala St and Fenton St roundabout. Photo / Supplied

The joint road safety operation between police and Rotorua Lakes Council was run on May 7, May 9 and May 14, for about an hour and a half each time.

A police spokeswoman said officers did not hand out tickets.

Instead, drivers were provided with either a notepad or an air freshener labelled with roundabout indicating rules.

The Rotorua Lakes Council's sustainable transport manager, Jodie Lawson, said the majority of people stopped simply didn't realise they had to indicate to leave a roundabout, especially when they were travelling straight.

Rotorua Lakes Council's sustainable transport manager Jodie Lawson. Photo / File

"Others weren't sure of the correct way to indicate depending on where they were travelling."

She said generally drivers were happy and grateful to be corrected.

In Allan Koller's opinion, less than 10 per cent of people indicate correctly at roundabouts in New Zealand.

The Big Alz Driving School instructor said: "It's not got worse, it never was good in the first place."

Allan Koller. Photo / File

He started teaching Rotorua residents to drive 22 years ago.

Koller was a big supporter of the widespread effort put into advertisements, signage, leaflets, presentations, and other driver education when the right-hand rule changed.

"Even though the rules haven't changed, I think that messaging needs to happen for roundabouts," he said.

Triple A Autodrive instructor John Cross instructor has been in the job for 28 years in Rotorua.

He said the vast majority of people were too lazy to indicate properly at roundabouts, and others didn't know what to do.

Rotorua driving instructor John Cross. Photo / File

"Roundabouts are great for keeping the flow of traffic going. They're much better than traffic lights that just stop people and treat them like an idiot, but at the same time drivers need to use roundabouts properly."

In his opinion, the Tarawera Rd and Te Ngae Rd roundabout was the busiest and most complicated in Rotorua.

The next road safety campaign co-ordinated by Rotorua police, the Rotorua Lakes District Council and the New Zealand Transport Agency will be "Winter Pit Stops".

Vehicles will be checked free of charge, including tyres, windows, indicators, rust, and lights, to make sure they are in shape for the winter weather.

Winter Pit Stop dates

May 29 – Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, Mokoia Campus

July 17 – Rotorua Central Mall carpark, next to Smiths City