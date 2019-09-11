

Three people were injured in a serious crash on State Highway 51 near Clive on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Mill Rd and Richmond Rd just before 1.40pm.

At least two vehicles were involved.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they sent two ambulances along with a rapid response vehicle.

Advertisement

Two people have been injured in a serious crash on State Highway 51. Photo / Paul Taylor

They transported three patients, two in a serious condition, and another in a moderate condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Traffic was diverted on Mill Rd and Richmond Rd. By 3pm the road was re-opened.

Peter Gillott told Hawke's Bay Today his wife's car had been clipped prior to the accident.

He said she was "really lucky". Gillott said one vehicle tried to continue on SH51 before coming to a stop.

"It was in no fit state to leave," he said.