A Rotorua retirement village resident has died in hospital after being hit by a car last week.

Emergency services were called to Hilda St in Fenton Park on Wednesday about 1.50pm.

One patient was taken to Rotorua Hospital and died the following morning.

The person was a resident of Glenbrae Village Resthome and Hospital, which is owned by Arvida.

Police are investigating and the rest home "will conduct an investigation once the initial grieving process is over," Arvida group spokesman Tristan Saunders said.

The victim, who lived in a serviced apartment, died with family at their bedside, Saunders said.

He said "the vehicle wasn't going fast, but the resident was hit and injured" on the afternoon of January 8.

"It's a tragic event. We are very sad to have lost one of our residents."

He said Arvida chief executive Bill McDonald visited the facility on Monday to express his condolences.

"The reality is that it was an accident by all accounts. We will conduct an investigation once the initial grieving process is over and anything we can do differently, we will... We are wrapping care and counselling around the first responders, family, and other residents."

He said staff were immediately aware of the incident, but he would not comment on whether the driver of the vehicle was also a resident.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was driven to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition at 1.47pm.

A police spokeswoman said staff were called to the scene outside the facility on Hilda St, Fenton Park, at 1.50pm and left just after 3pm.

She said police were investigating, and the name of the victim would be released publicly unless the Coroner ordered against it.