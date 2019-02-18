There is always a risk to buying something online - as Michaela Smith, of Napier, found out recently.

The hilarious picture of her in a dress she ordered from Ali Express posted on Facebook made headlines and appeared on television.

She obviously has a fantastic sense of humour.

Michaela's dress was so unlike the one pictured on the model you couldn't help but laugh.



Of course, when we purchase online, the photos are really all we have to go by. Buyers obviously can't touch their purchases or, in the case of clothes, try them on.

Advertisement

I've had more fails than success when it comes to online shopping and have made the mistake of buying clothes from the same site as Michaela. Although the clothing wasn't nearly as outrageous different from the photos they still were not what I expected. One item ended up in a dress-up box, the two others went to an op shop unworn.

The colours didn't look the same as the online photos, nor the shape of them. They were somewhat shapeless, actually, although they look lovely on the model.

It is so tempting to purchase online. I tend to forget a model I am not and the blouse that looks so alluring on a size 8, 20-year-old is not going to look the same on me. Although I live in hope.

What we do need to remember is that Hawke's Bay is brimming with shops. There is a diverse range of clothing shops in the Bay offering everything from track pants to designer wear.

They need our support. Without us, they can't survive. You really can't beat going into a local shop, being greeted with a smile and a few words, browsing through the shop, trying on clothes or shoes before you decide what to buy.

It all worked out well in the end for Michaela who sold her $27 dress on TradeMe for $190. Good on her.



* Linda Hall is Hawke's Bay Today assistant editor.