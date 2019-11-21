Every year residents in the Bay spend billions of dollars in retail. But as Carmen Hall has discovered, that industry is also facing challenges including staff shortages.
Bay of Plenty residents spend about $6 billion a year on retail and $96b nationally but business experts say consumers are tightening their wallets and the industry is struggling to find workers.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford says one challenge was increasing rents while the other was finding skilled workers. Photo / Supplied
Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said some customers were reluctant to spend and the strong competition was keeping a lid on prices but this region had performed better than others.

He said one challenge was increasing rents while the other

