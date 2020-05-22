A Rotorua club is thrilled to have received an array of awards recognising commitment and hard work within the community.

Altrusa International of Rotorua recently received four awards in the Altrusa International District Fifteen Awards, and a highly commended.

These included the Altrusa Fundraising Recognition Awards, Highest Net Membership Gain Award, Lynette Young Membership Growth Award, Letha H Brown Literacy Award and commended for the June Garth Memorial Trophy Governor's Award.

Altrusa Rotorua received top place for the Letha H Brown Literacy Award, along with Altrusa Rotorua and Tauranga receiving top place for the Highest Net Membership Gain Award, as well as highly commended for the Lynette Young Membership Growth Award.

The Rotorua club entered the Letha H Brown Literacy Award with its fundraising project High Tea Extravaganza, from which proceeds went to the Growing through Grief "Seasons for Growth" Rotorua Programme.

Altrusa's fundraiser was held in April last year, and was an event including food, a fashion showcase, entertainment and an auction.

The aim of this fundraising project was to provide funding for the children's programme books.

Growing Through Grief and its 10-week programme helps children through grief from family separation, death and other losses.

It presented a chance for the Altrusa Club of Rotorua to be in partnership with Growing through Grief 'Seasons for Growth' Programme within the umbrella of literacy to make a difference within the community.

President Cynthia Clark says the club was exceptionally excited when their placings were announced.

Usually the awards would be given out at a conference in Wellington, but due to Covid-19 restrictions the award ceremony was held through Zoom.

"We didn't think we would get an award, and we ended up with four and a highly commended.

"It was very exciting. We don't have the awards physically yet, they have to be sent, so when they arrive that will be even more exciting."

The Rotorua club currently has 17 members, with the possibility of more joining at their June 8 meeting.

Altrusa is an international non-profit organisation making local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service.

The club offers an opportunity to make a difference in Rotorua. It undertakes a variety of service, literacy, fundraising and international projects each year.