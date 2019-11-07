Those who want to relieve some stress, or simply have fun learning a new instrument and creating beats, can join in a drumming rhythm therapy workshop.

The African Drumming Rotorua group is holding a free open workshop of rhythm therapy with professional tutor Jaqui Barrett for the community.

African Drumming Rotorua organiser Hiroe Howell says this workshop is a wonderful opportunity, and caring for mental and physical health with fun activities is important.



She says this workshop is not like a usual drumming lesson, and is more about being therapeutic, healing and rehabilitating.

"These days there's so many people suffering with the likes of mental health, depression, dementia, or struggling to make a connection with other people."

She says the drums is one of the easiest instruments which anyone can play, regardless of experience or disabilities.

This workshop is suitable for health professionals, therapists, teachers, youth and aged care workers, group facilitators, anyone interested their own mental and physical

health, or people just wanting to learn some fun rhythm-based activities, Hiroe says.

Hiroe says she taught at a Japanese high school many years ago where some of the students were struggling with their mental health.

She started up a Taiko drumming club and says she saw students who attended become more confident and positive.

People enjoy drumming at a lesson with Jaqui Barrett. Photo / Supplied

Tutor Jaqui Barrett is director of Rhythm Dot Com, a rhythm therapist and a percussionist.

She has worked as a counsellor for 30 years and a drum/rhythm therapist since 2001.

She facilitates therapeutic drumming programmes in psychiatric, dementia, brain injury and special needs units, A&D rehabs, youth programmes and schools throughout the Auckland region.

African Drumming Rotorua and tutor Jaqui Barrett can provide drums and music instruments.

Jaqui will have a rhythm therapy session with St Chads Charitable Trust on Tuesday morning too. Those interested in joining in should contact the centre directly.

Contact Hiroe Howell on (021) 035 2815 or kiwiracco@mac.com, or go to the African Drumming Rotorua Facebook page for more information.

The details

- What: Rhythm Therapy Workshop with Jaqui Barrett

- When: Tuesday, November 12, 1pm to 2.30pm

- Where: The Arts Village, Studio Two

- Cost: Free (koha welcome)