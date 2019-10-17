The Rotorua Bike Festival has an event for everyone.

On Monday October 28, from 9am to 1pm, participants are encouraged to get involved in an 80s style dress-up theme for one of the bike festival's new quirky events.

The CanonBagel Run, hosted by Revolve Rotorua, Rotorua Bike Festival and Cyway Rotorua, aims to combine biking with a coffee and bagel run.

People can spend Labour Day morning enjoying a Cafe Crawl style bike ride frequenting local pitstops and scenic views along Rotorua's Cyway.

Rotorua Bike Festival organiser Belinda Farmer says there are a number of new events in the 2019 programme and the CanonBagel Run is one of them.

This urban excursion is an event for both guys and gals.

Entrants will cruise around town, stopping for coffee and brunch bagels (or cake) and spend time hanging out with a bunch of Revolvers, the local group of bike riders.

The proposed ride has bikers start at the Harvest Centre Carpark, heading through Pomare to Springfield Rd, where they will follow the cycle path to the Springfield shops.

Bikers will then continue down Springfield Rd on to Old Taupō Rd, turning right towards the Hemo Roundabout and on to Te Puia. The bike run then travels down Fenton St to the Devon St roundabout.

Riders will continue cycling down Fenton St to the Lakefront roundabout.

The group will do a loop around Sulphur Point and then stop for coffee and bagels.

The bikers plan to cruise past the lakefront onto Lake Rd and then Railway Rd heading out to Ngongotahā, where the group will stop at Cafe Dynasti.

They will check out the Reeme Street Reserve Cyway before heading back to town using the shared path along Ngongotahā Rd.

When the CanonBagel Run reaches Sunset Rd they will follow the Linton Park Cycleway right through to Pukehangi Rd, and head back to The Harvest Centre via Hathor St and Memphis Pl.

CanonBagel Run organiser Leisa Tocknell encourages local riders to join in for this fun ride.

She says riders can drop in at any of the five pick up points, collect a CanonBagel Run race plate and enjoy great company, choice views and hilarious costumes.

There will also be a few spot prizes on the day.

This year's Rotorua Bike Festival is being held from October 24 to November 3 at various locations around the city.

For the full line up of 28 events go to www.rotoruabikefestival.com

Details

■What: CanonBagel Run (Rotorua Bike Festival)

■When: Monday 28th October, 9am to 1pm

■Where: Meet at the Harvest Centre Carpark on Malfroy Rd

■More information: www.facebook.com/events/505882603313461/ or www.rotoruabikefestival.com/events.html