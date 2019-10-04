Fashion, entertainment and food will fuse together to make a fun afternoon out with friends while supporting a worthy local cause.

The 10th annual Spring into Summer fashion show will be taking to the catwalk again on Sunday, October 20.

It is organised by Quota International of Rotorua and raises much needed funds for the Rotorua branch of Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Quota International of Rotorua member Pip Kirkland says Spring into Summer is a fashion show showcasing clothing from Parrots on Hinemoa.

There will also be guest speakers, entertainment, prizes and a high tea, she says.

Pip encourages people to get behind the event and support a good cause.

"Everything that we raise will be going to the local branch and will stay in Rotorua. They need the community's support."

She says the fashion show is a great opportunity to see the spring collection from Parrots on Hinemoa and that the guest speakers will be interesting, speaking in relation to leukaemia and blood cancer.

"It will be fun afternoon out to gather the ladies together for."

The details

- What: Spring into Summer

- When: Sunday, October 20, 1pm

- Where: The Blue Baths, Government Gardens

- Cost: $40, tickets available from Parrots, Steiners and Pip Kirkland - (020) 404 84396 or pipkirkland@hotmail.com