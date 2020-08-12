She's been writing music since year six and found success in year 12 at the 2020 Smokefree Rockquest.

Taupō-nui-a-Tia College student Bri Hilton won the Bay of Plenty regional finals and made it through to the nationals with 2020, a song she wrote, sang and created backing tracks for, sent in via online video submission. College band Armed Goldfish came second in the regional finals, with Bri as lead vocalist and writer, earning them a spot in the nationals as well.

Bri also won best electronic assistance for 2020 and won best vocalist for her performance with Armed Goldfish.

This year due to Covid-19 the event so far has been an online video submission. The competition is now in its 31st year and in previous years performers in the regional competition have had the experience of performing live on stage. Founder and director Glenn Common said the nationwide high school music event had a high number of entries, with heats and finals held in 21 regions around the country from Whangārei to Invercargill.

Smokefreerockquest is run simultaneously with Smokefree Tangata Beats, which aims to nurture Pasifika and Māori culture in a contemporary music setting.

Bri Hilton in the Audio Video People recording studio, Taupō. Photo / Supplied

Getting inspiration throughout the day is key to the creative process where Bri writes music.

"Then I go home, sit in my room and come up with the chords first, and then the lyrics come after," said Bri.

She wrote lots of song during lockdown but hasn't had the time to record them all, saying it takes her one week to write a song and then three weeks to make the backing tracks and record it.

She says 2020 is in the R&B/pop genre. Written during lockdown, it is about that feeling she has this year of running out of time to do things. She says it's quite mellow, and as well as singing Bri is on the keyboard and there is an additional backing track she created.

After winning the regional finals Bri submitted two additional video clips for national finals. On Friday the top 30 results will be announced for the solo and duo acts for the national finals and then on Monday the top three acts will be announced.

"If I get through this round then I get to perform in Auckland at the national finals," said Bri.

She said winning the regional finals was a pretty good feeling, especially as she has entered for the last four years and never won anything.

"Mum and Dad are pretty proud."

The regional finals were streamed live from the Great Lake Centre, however Bri's family missed out on tickets so watched at home.

Armed Goldfish perform at Battle of the Bands last weekend. Photo / Supplied

Still in the process of submitting their video application for the nationals, Armed Goldfish backing vocalist and lead guitarist Nadia Peez was with Bri when they found out the band had come second in the regional finals.

"We said, 'Oh wow' to each other," said Bri.

Coming together as a band at school, and playing once a week with Mr Love as tutor, Armed Goldfish also has Louis Wyatt on base guitar and Lewis Jollands playing drums.

Performing Clementine and The Duck Song for the regional finals, Bri says both songs are indie rock genre.

"Clementine is about a poor guy who wants to get with a rich girl, and The Duck Song about a sad duck," said Bri.

Last weekend Armed Goldfish performed at the Battle of the Bands, held at the Great Lake Centre, and Bri said it was great to have the opportunity to do a live performance.

Making it through to the national finals will mean performing live in Auckland on September 14 at the Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland. Common said the finalists

perform on a professional stage and experience a full set-up with stage lighting, sound, a projected backdrop, and technical support in a show that includes a professional guest band and MC.