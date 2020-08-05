When Rosalind Burnett moved to Taupō, she didn't know anybody.

But back in her former home, Whangārei, she had been part of an organisation called WINGS, Women's International Networking Group, which meets regularly to allow women of all ages and backgrounds to make connections and new friends.

So Rosalind set up a branch of WINGS in Taupō.

"I want to help as much as I can give [newcomers] some settlement support and make people feel welcome into the town," Rosalind says. "Often couples come here and the husband gets work but for the wife, if it's difficult to get work, it's difficult for the woman to meet people.

"If they have children they usually meet through mothers' groups but if you don't have young children it's very difficult to meet people and that's what the group is all about."

Rosalind says in Whangārei the group was large and had lots of international members but it was open to all newcomers. She says at present Taupō has a lot of new arrivals and she wants them to come and find support and friendship. However, it is also open to women already living in the area.

WINGS is a registered charity started in Whangārei by two women, one Canadian, one American, who found it difficult to meet other people and formed a group which has now grown to 60 members. Its aims are to provide friendship, a social group and settlement support.

Joining in with the Taupō WINGS coffee mornings is free. The next one is on Friday, August 14 at Fine Fettle Cafe in Paora Hapi St at 10am. All welcome.