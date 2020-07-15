Lost your job recently? Worried about your future? Looking for work?

There are jobs out there - just maybe not in the field you were previously working. So everyone is welcome at Taupō Pathways' Community Connect Job Expo, an upcoming event to connect local job seekers with local employers and training providers.

Taupō Pathways chairwoman Gaeleen Wilkie says the evening on July 28 is being held to show the range of career options in the district.

It will also allow people to connect with around 20 local employers actively looking for staff, hand over CVs and even have a mini interview if the opportunity arises.

Come along and learn about which sectors are employing or consider re-training -a variety of tertiary trainers will be present.

It is targeted at job seekers of all ages, especially those who are out of work or expect to be out of work as a result of Covid-19 and are looking for new opportunities.

"There are definitely job losses," Gaeleen says. "We have had an extra 300 to 400 people sign up with the Ministry of Social Development since Covid, primarily from tourism and hospitality."

Forecasts show 2400 people will become unemployed by the end of the year in the Taupō district. Unemployment in the district was at 3 per cent in December 2019 and is expected to rise to around 10 per cent but could go higher when the second round of wage subsidies expires.

Gaeleen says the Job Expo will start with a mix and mingle then seven local employers representing various sectors will speak. After that, attendees can talk to tertiary trainers and local employers.

"We're encouraging people to bring their CV with them and they can have an informal chat and employers can take the contact details of anyone they'd like to talk further with.

"It's an opportunity for people to learn about [job] sectors they might not have thought about."

There will be employers representing vocational pathways in manufacturing, primary industries, construction and infrastructure, social and community and services. Any other local employers keen to get involved should contact Taupō Pathways at taupopathways@gmail.com.

The Community Connect Job Expo will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at the Great Lake Centre from 5pm to 7pm. It is free and open to everybody.