Getting slammed on Facebook is nothing new for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts.

But the public-benefit entity is doing its best to respond to the criticism it received over crowding and carparking issues on the maunga.

Its latest initiative, a weekend carpark booking system, was roundly criticised on Facebook. Listening to its customers, Alpine Lifts bowed to demands and delayed the start date of the carpark-booking system, only then to face another onslaught of criticism on Friday when massive crowds turned up on the first best day of the school holidays.

Two storms' worth of new snow combined with the first real break many people have had since the summer holidays meant many of those wanting to experience the winter wonderlands of Whakapapa and Turoa had difficulty getting up the mountain, as well as confusion about whether shuttles were running.

Acknowledging the current system was untenable, Alpine Lifts chief executive officer Jono Dean said the new carparking system would operate for the 10 busiest weekends of the season, between July 25 and September 27. The original start date for the carparking booking system coincided with the school holidays.

"Ripping the plaster off was hard. But comments from our social media pages show people are beginning to see the value of introducing a carparking-booking system to manage the numbers," Dean said.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jono Dean at Whakapapa Skifield. Photo / Supplied

Operating in a Unesco dual World Heritage national park was an overarching consideration for Alpine Lifts, and Dean said the crowds turning up on blue-sky days were a challenge to the infrastructure.

He said the Department of Conservation had made the new carpark-booking system 'mandatory' and Alpine Lifts had a focus on fairness and equity so anyone could access the maunga.