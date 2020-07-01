Despite the chilly weather, families will be turning out in force to enjoy an array of fun activities.

A revised Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival is coming to life these July school holidays.

There will be a number of outdoor events taking place, including the Wairakei Estate Ice Rink, Rapids Jet Ice Slide, Unison Light Hub, Ebbett Fun Zone and more.

Festival director Nicola Carter is looking forward to the fact the festival can be held, as it was touch and go a couple of months ago.

"We're looking forward to being able to deliver something for the locals and those visiting from out of Taupō.

"We are hoping to help make Taupō a desirable destination for visitors during the July school holidays and hopefully give the local shops and economy a boost as well."

Nicola says she is proud of the team, which has had to work hard behind the scenes to make things possible financially.

"It has taken extra hours and planning, and we've got a huge volunteer-based team that helps put this festival together.

The Wairakei Estate ice rink on the Tongariro Domain returns from tomorrow for the 2020 Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupo Winter Festival. Photo / File

"I'm really proud to be able to deliver it for them and the town. I'm excited for everyone to come and enjoy what we've put together."

She says the Taupō Winter Festival is something different for the community to enjoy, and there are some great all-weather options.

"There's lots of family fun, and I just think, why wouldn't you?"

This is the festival's fifth year. Usually between 12,000 and 14,000 people visit the festival in July, but this year will be a bit different as they have had to split the indoor events to October, Nicola says.

The Taupō Winter Festival is run by the One Taupō Trust, which exists to establish festivals promoting community, fun, art, music and inspiration to attendees.

The trust also aims to give back to the wider Taupō community by providing financial assistance to families needing to travel outside of the district to seek specialist medical treatment and to support healthy families through education in nutrition and lifestyle choice.

So far the One Taupō Trust has designated more than $12,000 to distribute to families in financial hardship due to the misfortune of have sick children.

The popular Rapids Jet ice slide is also back at the Taupō Winter Festival this July. Photo / File

People can also keep an eye out for Taupō Winter Festival Revisited in October, when its ticketed and indoor events will be held.

The website will be updated regularly as more events are confirmed.

For more information on the Malcolm Flowers Insurance Taupō Winter Festival and its events go to www.taupowinterfestival.co.nz.

July 2020 Taupō Winter Festival events

- Friday, July 3-Saturday, July 11: Unison Light Hub (Free), Tongariro South Domain, 5pm to 9.30pm

- Friday, July 3-Sunday, July 19 (open daily): Wairakei Estate Ice Rink, Tongariro North Domain

- Friday, July 3-Sunday, July 19 (open daily): Rapids Jet Ice Slide, Tongariro North Domain

- Friday, July 10-Sunday, July 12: Ebbett Fun Zone with inflatable balls (Free), Tongariro North Domain, 10am to 4pm

- Saturday, July 4-Sunday, July 19: Taupō Treasure Trails 2020 (Free), Taupō, Turangi & Mangakino, 9am to 5pm

- Saturday, July 4: New Year's Eve ...Take 2, The Rogue Bore Winterfest Wonderland, 29 Tuwharetoa St, 7.30pm

- Tuesday, July 7 and Monday, July 13: Drive In Cinema, Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park, 5.30pm & 8.15pm

- Thursday, July 9: 2MILE2GOOD Laughs with comedian Jarred Fell, Two Mile Bay Sailing Club, 6pm to 10pm

- Thursday, July 9: Mountain Film Festival, Starlight Cinema, 7.45pm

- Thursday, July 9-Sunday, July 19: Zirka Circus, Tongariro North Domain, various show times

- Saturday, July 11: Giggle TV Funsie Onsie Runsie (Free), Tongariro North Domain, 10am

- Saturday, July 11: Mid-Winter Swim (Free), Lakefront Reserve (across from Pataka Rd), 12pm

- Saturday, July 11: 80s Ice Party, The Rogue Bore, 29 Tuwharetoa St, 7.30pm to 12.30am

- July School Holidays: Taupō Library Arts, Crafts and Lego, Taupō Library, various times